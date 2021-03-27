Email letters@comoxvalleyrecord.com

LETTER: Greater Victoria Boys and Girls Club’s actions a poor example for youth

The Boys and Girls Club exists to provide services to children and youth. In so doing, their leadership team members have an important opportunity to act as positive role models for young people.

Regrettably, this opportunity is being entirely missed, in relation to the club’s decision to subdivide and develop, for profit, a legacy asset that was intended to support regional outdoor-based learning and youth development programs for the long-term.

A March 15 public hearing held by the District of Metchosin has helped to bring some transparency to the underlying intentions of the club for the Metchosin Wilderness Camp. Hearing participants now know that these intentions involve replacing a 40-acre natural area with a seven-lot subdivision plan.

Ask a group of fifth graders what they’d think about a charitable organization soliciting money from donors to pay for land and infrastructure to equip a regional wilderness camp – but then, a decade or so after donors’ funds have paid off the mortgage, reversing course and selling the property for capital gain. Kids would tell you that this is just plain wrong.

What a pity that club leaders are setting such an example, for the youth they ostensibly serve.

Carol Voyt

Metchosin

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Speed reduction targets publicity, not safety

Just Posted

The University of Victoria Student Society wants to see Saanich council fund all of the district’s climate actions for this year. (Black Press Media file photo)
University of Victoria Student Society calls on Saanich to fully fund its 2021 climate actions

UVSS says council shouldn’t procrastinate funding what it called critical climate action plan work

Mural painting of Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry on Government Street in downtown Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)
Island Health issues warning following significant jump in COVID-19 cases among 20-39-year-olds

Health authority calls for adherence to public safety orders, avoiding indoor gatherings

Sidney council approved a memorandum of understanding with the Sidney Business Improvement Area Society (SBIA) to create a business development manager. (Black Press Media File)
Sidney council narrowly approves funding for business development manager

Debate before 4-3 vote revolves around questions of accountability, effectiveness

West Shore RCMP has four officers specially trained as Drug Recognition Experts. The required training to receive this title is a three-week intensive course, which West Shore Cst. John Taylor completed three years ago. (Photo courtesy of the RCMP)
A glimpse into the role of a Drug Recognition Expert at West Shore RCMP

Police department has four officers specially trained in drug recognition

A rendering shows the view of the proposed 59-unit condo building on Raymond Street South. (Image via Koka Architecture and Design Inc.)
Controversial condos rejected by Saanich council in tight vote

Raymond Street South proposal opposed by residents wanting to preserve public assembly zoning

SpaceX space junk burning in night’s sky on March 25, 2021. (screenshot of u/ArcMaster video/Reddit)
VIDEO: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket debris spotted burning in night’s sky

Hundreds took to social media showing videos and photos of Elon Musk’s space project

WestJet has announced that direct flight service between Nanaimo and Edmonton begins June 25. (News Bulletin file)
More WestJet flights to and from Vancouver Island coming in June

Nonstop flights from Victoria to Ottawa among service, says WestJet

Police tape surrounded the apartment building at 170 Carson Cres., where David Boltwood’s body was found in the alleyway behind the building on the morning of Nov. 29, 2019. (Kamloops This Week)
House arrest for B.C. man who left roommate’s body next to dumpster

The body of Shane Brownlee’s roommate, David Boltwood, 65, was found rolled up in a carpet

Port Alberni RCMP are investigating after a body was discovered on the grass in front of the Port Alberni Friendship Center, the morning of Saturday, March 27, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Body discovered in front of Port Alberni building

RCMP cordon off portion of street in city’s south side

Signage for ICBC is shown in Victoria, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
ICBC distributes first batch of 30,000 COVID rebate cheques after cyberattack delays

The corporation says the cheques will be going out ‘in small batches directly to eligible customers’

TOP LEFT: Photo released by CSC of Roderick Muchikekwanape. Photo released by Bellingham Police of Muchikekwanape at a Chevon gas station in Washington on Oct. 30.
U.S. Marshals nab Canadian murderer in California, months after escape from B.C. prison

Roderick Muchikekwanape walked out of Mission Institution’s minimum security facility on Oct. 29

A hermit crab looks out of a tank at the Ucluelet Aquarium on Oct. 27, 2020. Saturday, April 3, 2021 is World Aquatic Animal Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of March 28 to April 3

World Aquatic Animal Day, Bunsen Burner Day and Find a Rainbow Day are all coming up this week

Art Aronson went to school at Thetis Island Elementary and Chemainus Secondary before taking radio training. (Photo by webmeisterBud.com)
Art Aronson: From the shores of Chemainus to the radio waves of Victoria

Radio’s Work of Art a coup for The Q when he’s in the Zone

Dan LaRocque visits the PQB News/VI Free Daily studio. (Peter McCully photo)
Podcast: Protect yourself online with some expert tips on security, digital literacy

Vancouver Island’s Dan LaRocque helps seniors and others safely navigate the internet

Most Read