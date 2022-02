Spring has sprung. Trees, hedges and shrubbery are protruding into the public walkways. In some places it is difficult for people using walkers or wheelchairs or pushing prams and strollers to pass by without either brushing up against the hedge or veering into the road.

Municipal garden waste collection day is coming up soon. Please prune back your errant greenery and allow clear passage for all users. Thank you.

Fiona Gough

Oak Bay