Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Keating overpass headed in the wrong direction

Re: Province promises $57.6M toward Central Saanich overpass project at Keating. The Keating Flyover Interchange was a bad idea even decades ago when the provincial government was planning to make the Pat Bay Highway into a freeway.

But in the last few years, ideas and policies have changed for the better. For example, just last year the Capital Regional District board voted unanimously to favour public transit improvements over highway capacity increases. Only months later the provincial CleanBC climate plan was updated to target a 25 per cent reduction in traffic by 2030.

An inexpensive traffic light would make it safe to turn left at this intersection. A very expensive interchange makes no sense when provincial and regional climate policy calls for a future with fewer cars.

Instead, this money should go to buy electric buses and build bus lanes for BC Transit’s proposed RapidBus network.

Eric Doherty

Victoria

Previous story
LETTER: Higher density needed to face challenges

Just Posted

CCGS Sir Wilfred Grenfell is seen along the dock at Canadian Coast Guard Station Victoria during the inaugural Coast Guard Day June 11, 2022. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Coast Guard marks 60 years with open house at Victoria station

Gianni dos Santos of Pacific FC is tackled during the Canadian Champions match against York United at Starlight Stadium on May 24, 2022. Pacific FC failed to break down a physical York team. (Simon Fearn/Black Press Media)
PFC’s dos Santos picked for Cape Verde national team

The City of Colwood has a new natural asset inventory which will be incorporated into the city’s existing asset management framework, council approval pending, allowing the city to better plan for the future. (Black Press Media file photo)
Natural asset inventory set to help Colwood better plan for the future

Finn’s Seafood, Chops and Cocktails in Victoria is one of three Vancouver Island eateries named to the OpenTable top 100 restaurants for outdoor eating. (Finn’s/Facebook)
3 Vancouver Island restaurants make top 100 for best outdoor eating