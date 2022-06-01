LETTER: Lack of foresight is nothing new

LETTER SIG

Re: Overabundant Canada goose population has CRD looking for solutions (Online, May 19)

“First, do no harm,” said Hippocrates, yet sometimes we rely on expert wisdom that creates more harm than good.

A total of 1,289 Canadian goose eggs addled, as the Capital Regional District decides the native goose population has grown too much – a “goose action plan” is necessary. Could this be another case of humans micromanaging where they shouldn’t? Is there a better way than outright destruction? Further down the line, experts are frequently surprised when mitigation efforts create more significant problems.

Recent news headlines are classic examples: Sooke traffic is “far beyond what anyone could have anticipated,” according to the district after we agreed to build hundreds of units without jobs to support the residents. “Youth violence a growing concern” after we shut down schools for a pandemic with virtually no health impact on children.

But lack of foresight is nothing new. Johns Hopkins Universitty estimates that medical error is the third leading cause of death in the U.S.,. Electric vehicle sales soar as we try to save the planet, although manufacturing and disposal have a higher environmental impact than conventional vehicles. Soon we may have a national digital ID system to access government services. What could go wrong?

1,289 eggs could have fed a lot of people. Harvesting geese and having an annual goose cookout could bring a community together, or maybe geese could be used as fertilizer. Why squander a resource when there is an abundance? Can we say with certainty that these efforts will do no harm?

As humans evolve as a species, we are creating unique innovations and learning to be responsible for our environment, but we would be wise to remember the words of Hippocrates.

Sam Beckers

Sooke


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Letters to the editorSookeWest Shore

Previous story
FINLAYSON: Taming the inflation monster

Just Posted

Team Wee Free Men in the 2019 Race To Alaska (Photo by Drew Malcolm/Race to Alaska)
VIDEO: 6 south Island teams tackle human-powered sailing Race to Alaska

Some of the remaining unclaimed artwork seized from a closed art gallery in Oak Bay in April by Saanich police during their investigation into potential fraud and other activities. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)
200 pieces still unclaimed after seizure from Oak Bay art gallery in April

Toss the Boss returns to WildPlay Nanaimo’s Bungy Bridge this September to get businesses fundraising tens of thousands of dollars for the Nanaimo and Victoria brain injury societies. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria brain injury fundraiser lets employees ‘drop their boss’ 46 metres in Nanaimo

Hudson and Kristina Judas outside their home on the Royal Roads campus in Colwood. Hudson was struck by a car while walking off his bus on campus. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Colwood mom raises alarm over inaction by bus driver, school district after son hit by SUV