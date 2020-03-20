LETTER: Let’s get through this together

The COVID-19 crisis affects everyone, but we need to work together, says reader

I am a cashier in Sooke. I’ve witnessed the best and worst of people during the COVID-19 crisis.

Thank you to all the people who’ve helped others, and for the encouragement you have given us.

I would like you all to know that when we ask you to move back a bit to give people in the line some space or we ask you to not handle the products on the shelves unless you are buying it, we are asking this to keep you safe and healthy.

You are not only customers to us, you are our friends and family. We care about you. We’re all trying to get through this emergency.

When you yell or swear at us for things we have little or no control over, as to why certain products aren’t on the shelves, or why you have to wait longer for prescriptions to be filled, or why we did not limit the purchase of products, we feel it. It hurts.

But we have to take what you say to us with a smile on our face. We are here for you no matter what.

We leave here to go home to our families hoping we did everything we could to keep everyone safe, and we do not bring anything home to our families that could harm them.

It is a stressful time for all of us on both sides of the counter. I would like to ask for kindness and understanding for all.

Let’s get through this together, support one another. Make sure your neighbours are OK. Maybe make a donation to the food bank or donate blood or volunteer with Meals on Wheels. Or maybe share a smile with a stranger.

Vicki Anderson

Sooke



