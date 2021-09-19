Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Letters sum up feelings on development

Kudos to Woody Turnquist and Rod Stiebel for their letters in the Sept. 8 edition of the Goldstream Gazette. Their words resonated with me “to a tee.”

My husband and I have called Langford home for 17-plus years, having lived in Colwood for 15. We have seen major changes in our city, both positive, but many negative. My suggestion has always been, “Put a moratorium on development and improve the city’s infrastructure, including sidewalks and nighttime lighting.”

We are very disappointed and disgusted with trees being removed, so many homes and condos being built, traffic constantly jammed. The list goes on and on. It breaks my heart every day as I walk around my neighborhood, or drive Leigh Road and throughout Langford, and see the so-called development.

A huge thank you to Mr. Turnquist and Mr. Stiebel again, for putting into words what I have been thinking over the last few years, but unable to articulate so fluently.

Judy Rioux

Langford

Previous story
All in the margins: The size of a Liberal victory could depend on B.C. results

Just Posted

Thousands of pounds of food are collected each year across the province during the BC Thanksgiving Food Drive. (Black Press Media file photo)
Thanksgiving food drive seeks volunteers in Greater Victoria

Mikayla Edmunds, centre, with her cousin, Nevaeh Pelkey, and her mother, Jocelyn Edmonds, delivers the Gazette to make her dream of a trip to Disneyland, Paris come true. (Rick Stiebel/News Staff)
West Shore newspaper carrier is all about heart

Dexter Macaisa, team lead for assembly process and development at Central Saanich’s Redlen Technologies, works on component of the company’s ground-breaking new CT technology. Canon recently paid $341 million to acquire the remaining 85 per cent of the company after having purchased 15 per cent earlier. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
CEO believes Central Saanich’s Redlen can hit $1 billion in revenue after purchase by Canon

More than 40 teams participated in a summer tournament at Oak Bay High and St. Margaret’s School in Saanich. (Courtesy Flight Basketball)
Summer basketball takes flight in Oak Bay, Saanich