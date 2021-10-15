LETTER: Listen to informed people rather than fashionable alarmists

LETTER SIG

Yes, indeed, David Mallett (Letters, Oct. 14), let’s listen to climate science. Let’s listen to real science rather than continually throwing “manmade climate change” on the debate table as an accepted fact.

And those Big Oil executives may be closer to saving everyone for decades yet to come until real energy alternatives are developed. Solar and wind, as now practiced, are just not working alternatives for landmasses as huge as North America. To say nothing of the birds and bats they kill each day.

Fortunately for us, three excellent books have been written in the past two years, debunking the manmade aspect. Aside from Michael Shellenberger’s “Apocalypse Never” and Steven E. Koonin’s “Unsettled,” well-known second-generation meteorologist Joe Bastadi has recently released his “The Weaponization of Weather in the Phony Climate War.” Page after page of maps and statistics.

So, listen to the people, but let’s listen to informed people rather than fashionable alarmists.

Andy Neimers

Sooke


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Letter to the Editor

Previous story
LETTER: Uninformed drivers in our midst

Just Posted

Sooke Fire and Rescue Services await the arrival of its new chief. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
District of Sooke names new fire chief

sig
Sooke councillors missing up to 30% of council meetings

United Way Southern Vancouver Island is relaunching a supportive youth program. (Black Press Media file photo)
United Way youth grants create projects highlighting local issues in Sooke and West Shore

The District of Sooke is mulling plans for the development of John Phillips Memorial Park. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke council gets wires crossed on park plans