LETTER: Mirroring the news

Re: Housing, homelessness and poverty top election issues (News, July 21)

Sorry, Sooke News Mirror, but re-editing a story you ran three weeks ago, and running it again, doesn’t make it so.

Nothing has changed in Sooke: our residents are still more concerned about traffic, urban green space, recreational facilities, and especially medical care, than they are about housing, homelessness and poverty.

As I said in response to the previous article, that trio may be of concern in some communities like Nanaimo and Victoria, but not here.

And I would challenge you to try selling the homelessness priority in communities like Ucluelet or Port McNeill, which have had severe medical emergencies and closures in recent weeks.

Sooke voters will prioritize candidates for the upcoming municipal elections, and I would suggest the News Mirror indeed “mirror” the news rather than try to push somebody’s agenda.

Andy Neimers

Sooke


