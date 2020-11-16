Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: Oak Bay Police crack down on dangerous intersection

Thank you to the Oak Bay Police for handing out fines to drivers failing to stop for the stop sign at Cadboro Bay Road and Beach Drive. Please keep up the good work and please do it more often at this dangerous intersection.

It is unfortunate and irresponsible that the Oak Bay municipality has, for many years, not seen fit to properly and permanently fix this dangerous intersection. Many vehicle drivers, including some city bus drivers, treat this very poorly designed intersection as if it were a freeway on-ramp and ignore the very visible flashing stop sign.

The solution to permanently and properly fixing this intersection is to change it from the current very dangerous five-degree angle, with which Beach Drive meets Cadboro Bay Road, to a normal 90-degree intersection (a normal T intersection) and to move the intersection as far as possible away (southward) from the Hibbens Close/Cadboro Bay Road intersection. Currently these two intersections are on top of one another, which makes for a dangerous situation when you have a high percentage of vehicle drivers and virtually all cyclists not obeying the flashing stop sign.

Again, thank you to Oak Bay Police for their efforts to keep our community safe from these very irresponsible, inattentive and dangerous drivers. Keep up the good work and please do it more often at this dangerous intersection.

Curby Klaibert, spokesperson

Saanich & Oak Bay Safety Network

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Daughter falling through cracks in mental health system

Just Posted

BC Transit buses built at Aldergrove-based transit company, Grande West. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)
Passenger attempts to attack driver, forced off BC Transit bus in Saanich

Police say passenger reached over safety divider

The Sooke Santa Parade planned for Dec. 6 is cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Metro-Creative)
Sooke Santa Parade cancelled due to COVID-19

Organizers say they spent months considering ways of throwing the annual event

A Metchosin woman’s leather car seats have been torn up after she says a bear entered her vehicle overnight on Saturday, Nov. 14. (Jennifer O’Driscoll-Begley photo)
Bear breaks into Metchosin car, leaves stench, mess behind

‘If living among wildlife bothers you, maybe living in a forest isn’t for you,’ car owner says

According to Statistics Canada, Greater Victoria’s unemployment continues to drop, reaching 7.6 per cent in October. (Black Press Media File)
Unemployment in Greater Victoria continues to drop

New figures peg region’s unemployment rate at 7.6 per cent

Pacific FC continues to stock its roster for the 2021 Canadian Premier League soccer season. The four player signings announced last week brings the total to 10 under contract. (Black Press Media file photo)
Pacific FC adds four more players to 2021 roster

Midfielder Marco Bustos, finalist for CPL MVP, has yet to confirm return

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam provides an update on the COVID pandemic during a press conference in Ottawa, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Canada’s top doctor is warning of the increasing pressure placed on hospitals as COVID-19 case counts rise in different parts of the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
VIDEO: Tam warns of increasing pressure on hospitals as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

There has been an average of more than 1,400 people in hospital each day in the past week

Fairview Elementary in Maple Ridge is closed as of Nov. 16, 2020 after a weekend break-in left the school with “significant” damage, the district says. (Google)
RCMP identify 12 and 10-year-old in connection to weekend break-in at Lower Mainland school

Community is raising funds for Fairview Elementary in Maple Ridge

ICBC sells its products through a network of 900 private insurance brokers around B.C., and also operates the province’s driver licensing division at selected locations. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
ICBC tests walk-in driver licence visits for Victoria, Surrey

Kamloops, Richmond, Burnaby part of pilot starting Nov. 23

(Black Press Media)
Prenatal care remains key amid COVID, B.C. expert says, as U.S. studies show heightened risk

Two U.S. studies point to a higher risk of more severe symptoms, premature birth

A structure fire on Herd Road Sunday night called for crews from three fire departments to battle the blaze. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen) A structure fire on Herd Road Sunday night called for crews from three fire departments to battle the blaze. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
Fire claims chickens, barn at Farmer Ben’s egg farm in Cowichan

A firefighter from Maple Bay was the first to spot the blaze and called it in.

A teacher from Kyuquot Elementary Secondary School has been suspended indefinitely after audio clip of his inappropriate conversation surfaces. (Black Press file photo)
Vancouver Island teacher suspended after audio of inappropriate conversation in class surfaces

An investigation is underway in Kyuquot school and the suspension will be in place pending report

The Canucks ‘Reverse Retro’ jersey unveiled on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. (NHL)
VIDEO: Canucks unveil redesigned jersey as part of NHL’s ‘Reverse Retro’ collection

Jersey will be available for purchase on Dec. 1, 2020

A Nov. 6 view of the site in Port Hardy where a 10,800-square foot Canadian Coast Guard Environmental Response Depot is now under construction. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Construction of Port Hardy Coast Guard facility underway

$8.8-million environmental response depot will accelerate response to fuel spills

People watch a youth soccer match, in Burnaby, B.C., on Saturday, November 7, 2020. B.C. public health orders banning social gatherings are in effect Nov. 7-23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. fields tough COVID-19 questions on urban restrictions

Ban on private social gatherings as business, school carry on

Most Read