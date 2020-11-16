LETTER: Oak Bay Police crack down on dangerous intersection

Thank you to the Oak Bay Police for handing out fines to drivers failing to stop for the stop sign at Cadboro Bay Road and Beach Drive. Please keep up the good work and please do it more often at this dangerous intersection.

It is unfortunate and irresponsible that the Oak Bay municipality has, for many years, not seen fit to properly and permanently fix this dangerous intersection. Many vehicle drivers, including some city bus drivers, treat this very poorly designed intersection as if it were a freeway on-ramp and ignore the very visible flashing stop sign.

The solution to permanently and properly fixing this intersection is to change it from the current very dangerous five-degree angle, with which Beach Drive meets Cadboro Bay Road, to a normal 90-degree intersection (a normal T intersection) and to move the intersection as far as possible away (southward) from the Hibbens Close/Cadboro Bay Road intersection. Currently these two intersections are on top of one another, which makes for a dangerous situation when you have a high percentage of vehicle drivers and virtually all cyclists not obeying the flashing stop sign.

Again, thank you to Oak Bay Police for their efforts to keep our community safe from these very irresponsible, inattentive and dangerous drivers. Keep up the good work and please do it more often at this dangerous intersection.

Curby Klaibert, spokesperson

Saanich & Oak Bay Safety Network