LETTER: Orcas deserve to be in the wild

LETTER SIG

There is still one captive orca left in Canada. Her name is Kiska.

Wildlife such as orcas should not be captive because people want to see them do tricks. Kiska and other orcas still captive need to be in the wild, and people don’t need to see them do tricks.

There are still 59 captive orcas in the world, and there are 50,000 orcas left in the world, including all the different species.

I think that Orcas should only be in captivity if they are injured or sick and need to be taken care of and then immediately released when they are better – the same with all other wild animals.

Jane Cortens

Age 9

Sooke


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Letter to the Editor

Previous story
LETTER: Oak Bay holiday display lacks festive spirit
Next story
LETTER: Booster shots? Definitely not.

Just Posted

The District of Sooke is on track to meet its 2021 budget, thanks in part to a building boom that has increased permitting revenues. (Sooke News Mirror files)
Construction boom padding Sooke revenues for 2021

Victoria police are looking for this suspect after an early-morning armed robbery in Esquimalt on Thursday. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)
Police seek suspect after man with knife robs Esquimalt gas station

A judicial challenge to a setback variance for a home construction project next to Gonzales Hill Park has been dismissed, with the B.C. Supreme Court judge finding issues with the group that challenged the decision. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Preservation group’s court challenge of variance for parkside Victoria home dismissed

The water off Port Renfrew could be threatened without a federally-funded search and rescue and environmental response service in Port Renfrew, says the Pacheedaht First Nation. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Pacheedaht First Nation wants feds to expedite plans for marine rescue centre