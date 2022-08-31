Letter: Port call a thankful event

Thank you to all the people and organizations who helped us make our shows in Sooke possible and to our amazing audience every night.

We were really happy to perform this last show in Sooke, where the company started 52 years ago with horse-drawn wagons.

Thank you to the District of Sooke, Mayor Maja Tait, Sooke Harbour Authority, all the volunteers, and all the people who came to the show.

Special thanks to John Heggelunds for the use of his dock, and James and Dan Heggelunds for piloting the ship Amara Zee in and out of the harbour.

Laura Chateauneuf

Caravan Stage Company

RELATED: Sailing theatre ship makes last port call to Sooke



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Letter to the EditorSookeWest Shore