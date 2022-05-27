Email letters@comoxvalleyrecord.com

LETTER: Premier must accept blame for doctor shortage

Well, it happened to me: My young GP is closing her practice. Citing billing, endless paperwork, another physician lost.

As Premier Horgan should know, the shortage of doctors and health-care workers in B.C. is a significant crisis.

The NDP have been in power for five years and can no longer shift the blame to the previous BC Liberal governments. While the premier refuses to act, seniors like me are now without a family physician, something my multiple health challenges doesn’t need.

Is it possible that “tangible progress” move faster?

The BC NDP government can choose to invest in practical solutions that attract and sustain those professionals who are vital in maintaining our health and well-being.

My GPs name is Melissa Duff, here in Victoria, and is closing her practice on July 1.

Can the province please help us?

William Perry

Victoria

