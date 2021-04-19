LETTER: Premier’s inaction blowing it for the rest of us

Premier John Horgan appealed to my demographic when he laid blame on 20-39 year olds for the recent spike in COVID and implored us to “not blow it for the rest of us.”

I recently turned 30 and have been holding the line and following public health orders for the last year, despite the physical, mental, professional, and emotional cost. Meanwhile, Horgan promised to implement the recommendations of the Old Growth Review Panel, and has so far utterly failed at doing so.

With the Teal Jones injunction being granted, and with the literal last un-logged old growth valley left in southern Vancouver Island on the chopping block, Horgan remains deafeningly silent. Horgan, follow through on your promises, and don’t “blow it for the rest of us.”

Aidan Pine

Victoria