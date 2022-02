Re: Prince’s visit to sawmill delights locals (Sooke History, Feb. 24)

I always enjoy reading Elida Peers’ ‘History’ articles in the Sooke News Mirror. However, after reading the first sentence of her article published on February 24, 2022, I had no desire to read any more about the disgusting individual featured in the article. History that’s best forgotten forever in my opinion.

Russ Watson

Sooke



Letter to the Editor