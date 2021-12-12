Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Provide parents with COVID test kits

I write to comment on Jane Skrypnek’s article (Dec 1) on slow COVID contact tracing in schools. Kudos to the ladies who are actually doing something, but why on earth would the B.C. government treat schools differently from workplaces?

Many, many kids remain unvaccinated and they provide a worrying mode for COVID transmission, even if they don’t get very sick. Current practice makes no sense. Whatever happened to empowering people? Decisions can only improve as the information on which they are based increases.

Providing parents with rapid COVID antigen test kits would go a long way to improved decision-making. There might actually be some timely information. COVID is just a more deadly flu. And really, do the victims of flu suffer stigma? Only the unvaccinated deserve such.

John Culley

Saanich

Previous story
LETTER: No need to delay hiring permanent Saanich CAO
Next story
LETTER: Climate damage on parade

Just Posted

Camosun College student Katie Manomie is the recipient of the 2021 B.C. Lieutenant Governor’s Award for inclusion, democracy and reconciliation. (Photo courtesy Camosun College)
Award-winning Camosun student recognized for leading Indigenous peers

As impact chair for Indigenous art practices at UVic, Carey Newman is jointly appointed to teach in the departments of visual arts, and art history and visual studies. (University of Victoria/Photo Services)
University of Victoria’s Indigenous art practices impact chair hopes to be catalyst for change

The North Saanich 4-H Fowl Creatures poultry club won a $500 grant for programs and activities from Farm Credit Canada. (Black Press Media file photo)
North Saanich 4-H club receives financial boost from farm funder

Rapid snowfall commenced on the Malahat around noon on Sunday, Dec. 12. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
UPDATE: Snow continues on Malahat as icy roads make two separate crashes in Saanich Sunday morning