LETTER: Public has right to know location of COVID-19 cases

While ‘Plate hate’ reflects poorly on all of us living on Vancouver Island, I am concerned that Dr. Bonnie Henry’s policy of not telling us where new COVID-19 cases are on the Island and how the transmission has occurred is actually feeding an unhealthy level of suspicion and fear among us.

If we are, as Henry says, ‘all in this together’, then we all have the right to this information and deserve to be trusted with it. Armed with accurate information, it will then be on all of us to dial back the anger and reclaim our civility.

Elizabeth Causton

Oak Bay