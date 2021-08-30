LETTER: Public wanted park as green space

LETTER SIG

I was the mayor when Sooke council voted to pursue the John Phillips Memorial Park land as a community park/green space. At the time, it was an issue with the public, who wanted to keep it a golf course.

However, the owner had it up for sale and when it came up for rezoning council decided to take the eastern portion as a park.

Although I am also a Lion in Sooke, I do not support this application on this property, as I feel the original intent was to keep this land as a passive green space.

Janet Evans

Sooke


