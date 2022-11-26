Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Put cyclist-specific crossing on the fast track

The wonderful new Haultain Road cycling corridor, developed in Victoria and Saanich, is fast becoming the principal route for all north Oak Bay cycle traffic into Victoria and points west, and is becoming the main route for regional cyclists wanting to access the Willows Beach/Estevan, Oak Bay High, Oak Bay Recreational Centre areas.

Currently, the lack of a cyclist-specific crossing at Foul Bay Road and Haultain leaves a hazardous gap in this popular corridor as it explodes in popularity.

A safe cyclist-specific crossing at this high-vehicle-traffic intersection is fundamental to safely encouraging greater use of car-alternative choices of transportation not only for Oak Bay but across the Capital Region. Greater use of alternatives to vehicles will help to mitigate parking demands as well at our parks and neighbourhoods.

As Oak Bay moves ahead with the McNeil Avenue traffic calming in south Oak Bay, council must look across the municipality to see where best to expand its active transportation plan. In discussions with Oak Bay Engineering this morning I have learned that there are future plans to look at redeveloping the Haultain crossing at Foul Bay, and creating cycling corridors to Estevan/Willows and the Oak Bay High/Oak Bay Recreation Centre areas.

I would encourage all councillors to ask that these improvements be fast-tracked to encourage safe alternatives to vehicle use.

Hugh Aitken

Oak Bay

