LETTER: Puzzled by hospital parking

I have been visiting a sick friend at Saan Pen Hospital every day for a couple of weeks and have noticed that when you buy a parking ticket you are required to enter your licence plate details. The only reason I can see for needing my licence plate number is to stop people giving their unexpired ticket to someone who’s just arrived, thus saving that person the cost of parking.

A trip to the hospital is not a fun outing and I feel that maximizing parking revenues is very distasteful.

John Fitch

Sidney

