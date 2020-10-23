LETTER: Rail service an election issue

I have sent a letter to all Vancouver Island candidates in the upcoming provincial election to enlist their support to help restore rail service to Vancouver Island once and for all. The topic has been discussed for years by all levels of government since passenger rail service was cancelled in 2011. Quite frankly this issue should have been resolved long ago.
In particular, this is an issue which is very close to me. I am a second generation “railroader” and have spent most of my life associated with the railway on Vancouver Island from starting life in an E&N Railway employee family to being an Island rail supporter, advocate, and every point in-between.
Having seen the deterioration of the Island railway first-hand over the last 30-plus years, it saddens me to know this could have been resolved years ago. The good news is there is still time, though it is slipping by fast and I urge everyone to make this an election issue.
Today we are experiencing an ever-increasing population on the Island with the growth rate of automobiles exceeding that of the population.
Every detail of what is required to restore the Vancouver Island rail system to a modern-day standard has been established countless times in the numerous studies and assessments over the last 10 or more years.
Jim Sturgill Jr.
View Royal
