Re: Transition Sooke on wrong track on growth (Letters, Feb. 10)

It’s good to see letter-writer Herb Haldane resorting to silly character assassination so as to attack what he seems to picture as Transition Sooke. This means he and other supporters of an unsustainable, business-first, corporate-based world are running scared. As they must.

George McFetridge

Sooke



