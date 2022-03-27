Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Requiem for a tree

I would like to commend Coun. Scott Garnett for his attempt to save the trees in Sidney. Sadly, his voice may not be heard despite his very valid arguments on their behalf.

Orysia Koelbleitner

Sidney

