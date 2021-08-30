LETTER: Residents in dark about park plans

LETTER SIG

We have attended Sooke Country Market the past few weekends to ask residents their views on the district’s plan to allow the Sooke Lions Club to construct and privately operate a community centre in John Phillips Memorial Park.

The following are the primary concerns and questions that were expressed by residents:

• They know nothing about the project.

• The Sooke Lions Club is a fine organization, but Sooke is growing so fast that saving this open green space for future generations is necessary. A location closer to the new library or elsewhere was preferable.

• They could not find information or signage on the location of the clubhouse and parking lot in the park. They asked what are the building construction or financial details? They also asked why a private, not public facility, and what it will cost taxpayers?

• Sooke residents did not know about the alternative approval process voting or felt it was hastily put together without notification.

There is a rally in the park this Saturday (Sept. 4) from noon to 1 p.m. for anyone concerned about the future of John Phillips Memorial Park.

William Wallace

Sooke On Fire Taxpayer Group


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Letters to the editor

Previous story
LETTER: Park could be a lovely garden
Next story
LETTER: Public wanted park as green space

Just Posted

Modular housing is a cost-effective way of providing needed housing quickly, says B.C. Housing. (Contributed - B.C. Housing)
First modular affordable housing building eyed for Sooke

(Black Press Media file photo)
Oak Bay police tow 4 vehicles in 7 days, take drivers’ licences

Doug Kobayashi, a third-generation Japanese-Canadian, is running for a federal seat in the Sept. 20 election. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Kobayashi campaign signs vandalized with swastikas in Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke riding

August 30, 2021 - City of Victoria crew cleans up a fallen tree in the 800 block of View Street Monday morning. The tree blocked one lane of traffic. Don Denton photograph
Fallen tree blocking part of View Street in Victoria