LETTER: Returns from Amazon warehouse will pile up

Regarding the Amazon warehouse coming to Sidney, where will all the returns go?

It is known that there are large numbers of Amazon returns due to the suitability or quality of the product, with much ending up in landfills. How will this major problem be dealt with? The simple return system they promote leaves the issue of dealing with the duds to be a very local problem.

Wake up people, Amazon kills local commerce, big time. We are probably the shortest route from Asia, where many Amazon products come from.

Barbara Radford

North Saanich

