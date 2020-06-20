LETTER: Saanich parks no place for booze

It is hard to believe that Saanich council is considering legal public consumption of alcohol in parks. This is a very bad idea for the following reasons:

The parks should be enjoyed by everyone, including people who don’t want to be around alcohol, myself included.

There are a large number of people with addiction problems for whom the sight and smell of alcohol is a trigger to use. Right now the people in this group who are in recovery programs must go to virtual meetings and get less support than when we don’t have a pandemic to deal with.

Children should see that adults can have fun in the park without alcohol.

People who drink are more likely to litter the parks with cans and broken bottles.

Hopefully people don’t drive to the park where families are and then drive home. I hope MADD has been informed of this plan. We don’t need people drinking and driving where children should be able to play, worry free.

I do hope kinder heads prevail in Saanich council.

Dave Connell

Saanich

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTERS: Defund Victoria council, not the police

Just Posted

Positive case of COVID-19 reported at Tsawout First Nation health centre

Exposure risk low, Island Health advised, nation says

VIDEO: British Columbians invited to cheer at 8:20 p.m. for 2020 high school grads

‘All of us are celebrating your success and your future,’ premier says

Victoria duo tackles food insecurity in Victoria with burlap sack gardens

Palenke Greens initiative an homage to Black and Indigenous connections

Pandemic provides real-life training ground for Royal Roads student

Masters student works with Langford’s Emergency Operations Centre

Saanich to surprise residents with small pop-up music shows this summer

Music in the Community replaces Music in the Park for 2020

B.C. First Nations leaders ‘disgusted’ by allegations of racist blood-alcohol guessing game

‘Enough is enough,’ says Regional Chief Terry Teegee

Remains of B.C. native and armed forces member, involved in helicopter crash near Greece, identified

Defence dept. says remains of Capt. Kevin Hagen recovered during CAF-U.S. Navy operation

UPDATE: Bear startled by dog attacks two women in northern B.C.

BC Conservation Officer Services says the incident happened on a logging road in Prince George

B.C. extends COVID-19 rental supplement, alters moratorium on evictions

Roughly 85,000 people have qualified for the temporary rental supplement

B.C. launches investigation into allegations of racist blood-alcohol guessing game in ER

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond has been appointed by the province to look into the allegations

Erin O’Toole camp seeks police probe, accuses MacKay camp of theft

In a brief tweet, Peter MacKay’s campaign organizer said not a single word of the allegation is true.

‘A little different’: Vancouver ‘micro-weddings’ help couples during COVID-19

The weddings can range in style

Ottawa announces ‘unprecedented action’ to protect Fraser River chinook

The measures were also taken to protect the southern resident orcas, whose numbers are now at 72

Vancouver Island girl with ‘humble beginnings’ ecstatic after scholarship win

With a $40,000 Beedie Luminaries scholarship, Gold River student, Hana Kim, is one step closer to her dream of becoming a doctor

Most Read