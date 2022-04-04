LETTER: School traffic circles could ease car congestion

Re: Sooke’s traffic problems ‘far beyond what anyone could have anticipated’ (News, March 31)

Over the past two weeks, I have needed to travel the road from Langford to Shirley in the afternoon. I was pretty surprised at how smooth the trip was compared to all the other times I’ve made it.

In my opinion, most of the traffic congestion starts with the cars picking up and dropping off the children at all the schools along the highway.

For the past couple of weeks, the schools have been closed. Since a second road is not financially viable and twinning the highway from Langford to Sooke is not an option, what about a traffic circle leading to a large parking lot at each school?

While it would entail building parking lots or drop-off lots and traffic circles at each school, it would be much less expensive than the other options.

Rick Fonger

Sooke


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Letter to the Editor

