Email editor@mi-reporter.com

LETTER: Shake and shingle production put in spotlight

In the advertisement by Teal Jones in your Sept. 30 issue, the company describes its production of shakes and shingles, failing to mention that these come from old growth cedar.

Shakes and shingles may look nice, but are not necessary and are also a fire hazard unless treated with potentially toxic fire retardants. B.C.’s magnificent old growth red cedars should not be cut down and chopped up into small pieces for uses that are both unjustifiable and dangerous.

Elizabeth and Chris Garrett

Oak Bay

oak bay council

Previous story
LETTER: Barriers to medical treatment access prompt vaccine avoidance

Just Posted

The women behind Mosaic Tastes have been recognized with a national award for their entrepreneurial efforts. (Photo courtesy of Camosun College)
Entrepreneurship from women at Camosun College recognized with national award

The Langford-based market hopes to support vendors with some additional wintertime sales opportunities. (Black Press Media file photo)
Goldstream Farmers Market extending its season until November

LAU,WELNEW/John Dean Provincial Park celebrated 100 years since its donation from John Dean and a brass band played at the park for passersby to enjoy. (Photo courtesy of Maureen Dale)
Celebration takes hikers by surprise in North Saanich

Witch Prophet, also known as Ayo Leilani, synthesizes her mixed Ethiopian-Eritrean heritage with her experiences as an immigrant and Black queer woman into her music. A blend of jazz, hip-hop and soul supported by the DJing of her partner SUN SUN, she plays Sidney’s Mary Winspear Centre Oct. 14. (Francesca Nocera/Submitted)
Witch Prophet foretells complex stories at Sidney’s Mary Winspear Centre