LETTER: Smaller service kept Remembrance Day safe

Thank you to all Sooke residents for supporting this year’s poppy drive and Remembrance Day service.

It has come to the branch’s attention that there were questions about why we did not have any in-person service for Remembrance Day. I want to take this opportunity to clear up any misgivings.

Remembrance Day is the most important celebration as we remember our veterans, old and young.

When we first started planning for the day two months ago, we continued to follow advice from public health and the Legion B.C. Yukon Command to keep things scaled back and for the safety of our older veterans. The Legion decided to have a smaller service as we did last year.

We were heartened to see many people attend from a safe distance this year and join the service party in honouring those who served our country. We look forward to having all Sooke participate in next year’s service at the cenotaph and sharing this most important day for the Legion.

Richard Steele

President

Royal Canadian Legion (Branch 54)

