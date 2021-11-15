LETTER: Smaller service kept Remembrance Day safe

LETTER SIG

Thank you to all Sooke residents for supporting this year’s poppy drive and Remembrance Day service.

It has come to the branch’s attention that there were questions about why we did not have any in-person service for Remembrance Day. I want to take this opportunity to clear up any misgivings.

Remembrance Day is the most important celebration as we remember our veterans, old and young.

When we first started planning for the day two months ago, we continued to follow advice from public health and the Legion B.C. Yukon Command to keep things scaled back and for the safety of our older veterans. The Legion decided to have a smaller service as we did last year.

We were heartened to see many people attend from a safe distance this year and join the service party in honouring those who served our country. We look forward to having all Sooke participate in next year’s service at the cenotaph and sharing this most important day for the Legion.

Richard Steele

President

Royal Canadian Legion (Branch 54)

RELATED: Canadians welcomed to attend Remembrance ceremonies


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Letter to the Editor

Previous story
LETTER: Pickleball players seek a compromise with neighbours
Next story
LETTER: Science does not progress by popular vote

Just Posted

Flooding and bank instability has closed the northbound lane of the Malahat past Westshore Parkway Nov. 15, according to Emcon highway services. (Courtesy Emcon)
VIDEO: Flooding, mudslide hampering travel through southern Vancouver Island

Environment Canada issued heavy rain and wind warnings for Greater Victoria, and much of Vancouver Island, Nov. 15. (Black Press Media file photo)
Heavy rain, wind warnings issued for Vancouver Island

Jeremiah Sinclair and his sisters Savannah and Cheyenne were among the residents checking out the flooding near Reay Creek Monday morning. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Municipal crews, residents deal with localized flooding across Saanich Peninsula

The Surfrider Foundation installed three sea bins to catch trash in the North Saanich Marina. (Photo by Mackenzie Duncan)
Blue Friday introduces green thinking to Black Friday