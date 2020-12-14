LETTER: Sooke mayor’s comment embarrassing

Re: Sooke rejects parking plan (Online, Nov. 19)

I had hoped comments made by the mayor – “I think if families can afford more than one vehicle, then they don’t need affordable housing” – were taken out of context, but it doesn’t seem so.

It is never OK to judge how others live, and combined with the fact we live through a pandemic makes such a thoughtless comment embarrassing to Sooke and the people who live here.

People in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones, and maybe next time, Mrs. Mayor, you should think about what you say before shaming the people you are supposed to be representing.

Jennifer Sobering

Sooke



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Letter to the Editor