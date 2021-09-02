LETTER: Stop the ships – and pollution

It took decades, and pressure from Washington State, and international groups, to stop Victoria from dumping its sewage into the Strait of Juan de Fuca.

Yet ships the size and population of small cities dump their wastes into our waters on a regular basis. In addition, these large ships are not essential to the movement of trade and commerce and they contribute many tons of carbon into the warming atmosphere.

During COVID we rejoiced that these wasteful follies were taken off our waters. Stop the ships, and stop the pollution of our air and water.

Chris Moss

Sooke


