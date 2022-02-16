LETTER: Thanks for everything, Herb

LETTER SIG

Re: Transition Sooke on the Wrong Track (Letters, Feb. 10)

Ah, Herb Haldane. Sooke’s answer to an anti-vax demonstration

We should remember Herb Haldane’s past influence on Sooke council. So when you think about the access you have to so many kinds of recreation facilities in Sooke, say thanks to Herb. When you see how well the last climate action plan from 2010 was implemented, well, that was Herb too. When you’re impressed by the amount of affordable and non-market housing Sooke has, tip your hat to Herb as both councillor and developer. And when you’re on your way to work down Sooke Road, remember to lift your coffee cup to Herb, because he’s also behind all that time you have to yourself morning and evening. And when your 2022 tax bill comes due, and it’s gone up because we have to pay so much more for policing and other services, give a wave to Herb. So thanks Herb, for making Sooke what it is today.

E.B. Klassen

Sooke


