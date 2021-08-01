Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Tourism funding leaves out natural attractions

I am responding to the news that the provincial government is paying out $50 million to support tourist attractions. I find it odd that there is money for the forest museum, but not for the forests. I find it odd that there is money for water parks, but not for watersheds.

When our forests are gone and the creeks are dried up, how many people will come to see Beautiful Super-Natural B.C.? Tourists want something they don’t have at home. They may visit museums and amusements, but it’s our wild beauty that we are famous for. Tourism Minister Melanie Mark has missed the mark.

Bev Bacon

Metchosin

