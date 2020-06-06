LETTER: Transit should not be running an advertising agency

First, thank you BC Transit for keeping the bus system up and running during COVID-19.

However, I have been meaning to write about a very irritating policy you’ve adopted: and that is the huge, grotesque, intrusive and repulsive advertising on the side of your vehicles. A money maker for sure. They’re like huge billboards, that are not allowed anywhere else, parading by our houses hourly.

I do not like them. I pay for transit in my taxes and with my fuel, and I should not be subjected to this constant visual harassment.

Not only that, but it is preferential. It’s affordable to large businesses and not to my hard-working friend Mohamed who is struggling to keep his excellent restaurant, Zanzibar, going during this difficult time.

Public transit should not be running an advertising agency.

Don Chambers,

Brentwood Bay

