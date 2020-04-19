LETTER: Vehicle techs need acknowledgement too

Living in a rural area makes it difficult to function without a vehicle, says reader

A flat tire or mechanical breakdown is even more concerning these days.

It seems while people have acknowledged the staff in the retail and health-related fields, the vehicle technicians who enter our small moving second homes have not been applauded.

Imagine going into a stranger’s car these days. Or accompanying a tow truck driver who may not be able to offer two metres of physical distance.

Living in Sooke and further west makes it difficult to function without a vehicle in the best of times.

So be appreciative and comforted when these people have their doors open, and tell them.

Carmen Neumann

Sooke

