LETTERS: Campers must go from Beacon Hill Park

Campers must not be allowed to stay in Beacon Hill Park. We implore council to do as the taxpayers of Victoria wish.

Stop this occupation of one of the last refuges where citizens wanting to get away from the ongoing drama of the current day can go.

Are we losing the jewel in Victoria’s crown? There’s no doubt that by allowing these tents to remain, there shortly will be many more joining them from all over the Island and province. Act before it’s too late. Remember the debacles at the courthouse and Pandora Street? Do your job for the citizens of this city.

My wife and I are seniors living in a condo on Rockland at Vancouver and have for a long time used Beacon Hill Park as a destination for our daily walks. It is a very important part of our daily routine.

Every time we go there we see more tents and garbage.

This morning my wife told me, with a deep sigh, that she doesn’t feel comfortable going to the park anymore. This is not acceptable. Do your job and listen to the majority of concerned citizens and get the squatters out of the park.

Denis and Yolanda Corbett

Victoria