LETTERS: Oak Bay should embrace alternative transportation options

As we continue to pussy-foot around the greatest threat to life on this planet, Victoria’s cycling network is a critical step forward in reducing our carbon emissions.

It took hard work, imagination and the grit of a forward-thinking mayor and council to buck the status quo and get it underway. I am grateful they have.

The Richardson Street calming is part of a comprehensive plan that reduces motor vehicle use and speeds on specific interconnecting routes.

It allows anyone who wants to ride a bike, for whatever environmental, practical, health, happiness or financial reason, to do so safely and freely regardless of their age or ability. This includes growing numbers of seniors like me, and parents delivering children to school on cargo bikes that seat a couple of small ones on the back. It includes commuters, tourists, and bike couriers delivering food or parcels to our doors.

Bicycling enlivens a community, reduces noise and pollution of all kinds, and connects people to each other and nature. It is a growing choice as we citizens of the planet understand the personal and global value of active transportation. I am aware of the Oak Bay motorist concerns, and am not unsympathetic.

Nevertheless, my suggestion to Oak Bay mayor and council is to seriously enhance your municipality’s alternative transportation options. Build your safe-for-cycling, all ages and abilities network of infrastructure that joins up with the Victoria network at Richardson and McNeil.

This will not only reduce the number of motorists affected but, I venture to say, send thrills of excitement to those in Oak Bay who would gladly choose active transportation if they felt safe to do so.

Gail Meston

Victoria

