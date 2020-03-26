LETTERS: Road work an example of democracy in action

I would like to express my gratitude to Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes and to the Engineering Department at the District of Saanich. This is due to the work that is being done, and nearly completed, for the crossing at Blenkinsop Road and Judge Place.

In January 2019, I ran into Mayor Haynes at the Chinese New Year Celebration being held at the University of Victoria’s Farquhar Auditorium. My daughter had just performed a pas-de-deux (ballet duet) choreographed by Kim Breland of Stages Performing Arts School for this occasion. The mayor and his wife approached my daughter, her dance partner and myself after the show to express their appreciation for the performance. Very graciously, the mayor handed me his card and said: “If there is anything I can do for you, let me know.”

A few days later I emailed Mayor Haynes, thanking him for taking the time to stop and congratulate my daughter, and then asking him to consider giving the matter of adding a crosswalk across Blenkinsop Road at Judge his attention.

Pedestrians already cross there frequently, and there have been two petitions over the years but Saanich’s Engineering Department has never approved it.

I was delighted to hear back, almost immediately, that he was looking into this matter, and then a few days later, that this project was going to be fast-tracked.

I dropped by the site today to thank the crew that is doing the work. I spoke to the gentleman that is controlling the access to the site to let him know how grateful I am. He told me that he couldn’t believe the number of people dropping by to do the very same thing.

I am bringing this to your attention because I think this is a good example of democracy in action, showing how people in the community, rather than ideology, can drive change for a common good. This is also a good example of how fine arts can bring people together that would otherwise not have had the chance to speak together about an issue.

Scott Bruce

Victoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTERS: Driver’s impatience put others at risk

Just Posted

Precaution the watchword for Sooke Fire Rescue amid COVID-19 outbreak

Spring break teen firefighter recruit camp cancelled due to pandemic

Beloved Discovery Island wolf Takaya shot and killed

Wildlife photographer says death is a ‘tragic end’ for an exceptional wolf

VIDEO: Saanich locks down playgrounds after video of busy park goes viral

Mayor Fred Haynes weighs in on need for strict adherance to distancing, isolation

PHOTOS: Victoria photographer documents families in isolation with the Front Door Project

Using a longer lens, Chelsea Smith is able to take family portraits from across the street

Death looks different in a pandemic: Vancouver Islanders taking new measures for funerals

Extra precautions need to be taken to limit exposure to COVID-19, resource shortages a concern

VIDEO: Young B.C. couple tie the knot in wake of COVID-19

Locals Skylar Bartel & Alayna Tam have small wedding, surprised by family and friends in car parade

COVID-19: A message from the publisher

We will be making some changes to our print editions during these unprecedented times

POLL: Are you working from home or self-isolating?

The streets and parks across Greater Victoria are almost deserted. Many people… Continue reading

Schooling stays home next week for most B.C. students in COVID-19

Districts to provide outreach, service for children of essential workers

Taking time off work due to COVID-19 now falls under medical leave

New measures come after many businesses layoff staff due to impact of coronavirus

B.C. bans resale of food, medical and cleaning supplies; limits buying quantities

Province will also restrict the amount of some items that can be bought

Increased coronavirus cases spark B.C.-wide burning restrictions

Centre for Disease Control recommends measure to reduce excess air pollution

Ottawa seeking lower credit card interest rates amid COVID-19 crisis

Lower-interest credit could be made available for Canadians

PHOTOS: With a crash and a bang, B.C. residents applaud health-care workers

B.C. has seen 13 deaths and a total of 659 COVID-19 cases

Most Read