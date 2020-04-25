LETTERS: Taking steps to improve the walking experience in Sidney

We are among those who walk into and around Sidney every day. We like the steps taken by the Town to make the experience safer and more enjoyable for those sharing the walkways and sidewalks. We particularly like the one-way walkways, however, more can and should be done.

The waterfront walkway from the staircase off 3rd Street to the walkway around the water isn’t wide enough to always pass safely. An easy fix would be to make the walkway one-way from the top of the stairs to the little dog comfort station near the Surly Mermaid. From there, it can be two-way until the beginning of the walkway in front of the condo buildings south of Bevan Pier.

Similarly the walk way from 1st Street around the waterfront should be one-way. It’s not always easy to get out of the way of people who are perhaps less aware of the potential harm. We are in this for a while and should be doing more for each other. I hope others who share our concerns will make their opinions heard.

Let’s stay safe.

Barry and Angela Bell

Sidney

