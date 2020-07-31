LETTERS: Victoria mayor fails to listen to majority

I can’t believe what our mayor has done to Victoria.

She is catering to one per cent of people and not listening to the majority. Dosen’t she realize this is a retirement community?

She won’t listen to the people of Oak Bay. Just ram through bike lanes no matter how stupid or dangerous they are. It is only a matter of time before someone gets seriously hurt or killed. I wonder if she will take responsibility for that?

With the mess in Beacon Hill Park, loss of parking and these idiotic bike lanes, my elderly friends and I don’t want to go downtown, walk in one of our most beautiful parks or drive because of these dangerous bike lanes. Thank you Mayor Helps for confining us to our homes.

Ken McKay

Victoria