Maja Tait

Maja Tait

MAYOR’S MESSAGE: Sooke, a compassionate and growing community

Town respects differing views, exploring commonalities and building friendships

Maja Tait | Contributed

Sooke, as a Compassionate City, it is our practice to promote understanding and acceptance as a haven of peace, wellbeing and caring for each other. As a Compassionate City, we respect differing views, exploring commonalities and building friendships.

The District of Sooke recognizes the United Nations’ declaration for the People of African Descent and proudly join communities across Canada in marking Black History Month. As a time for listening and learning, I invite you to share in this year’s virtual celebration through the Issamba Centre at issambacentre.ca. I was honoured to receive an invitation to participate in this event and to share a few words about Sooke as a Compassionate City.

With patience and compassion, the community endured a significant windstorm last month. Sooke Fire responded to 33 calls in 12-hours and our parks crews are continuing with the clean up several weeks later. Their efforts were combined with numerous others. I would like to again acknowledge Sooke RCMP, B.C. Hydro, Victoria Contracting, EMCON Services and the Capital Regional District for the collaboration with the community to respond to this weather event.

Responding is what the district is doing to traffic concerns. Immediate action has been taken to implement the Transportation Master Plan, approved last October. The 2021 Capital Projects include the Church Road Corridor, Otter Point Road Corridor, EV charging station at Eustace Road and the Brailsford Place Connection. For updates on these projects, please visit the district website.

Funding for these projects is described in the 2021-2025 five-year financial plan, which council adopted on Jan. 11.

Other projects underway include the development of a multi-sports box in Sunriver and through planning services, district staff are working on applications for 2182 Church Rd., 2170 Charters Rd. and 2075 Drennan St.

The public hearing for 2182 Church Rd. concluded at the Dec. 14, council meeting. The property owner will enter into covenants to address parkland dedication and construction, road dedication and construction, secure public use of strata greenspace, frontage improvements, servicing requirements, a pedestrian-activated signalized crosswalk, statutory rights-of-way, park maintenance and other necessary works and services – so there will be more to come on this item. Please visit the district’s website for the latest information.

Additionally, development permits have been issued for 2170 Charters Rd. and 2075 Drennan St. These projects are being implemented by B.C. Housing and M’akola Housing Society, and respond to the need for affordable and diversified housing options in Sooke.

As we plan land use and development in Sooke, I would like to remind the community that the district is currently reviewing its official community plan (OCP). The OCP guides land use and development. Land use and development impact many aspects of daily life from the types of housing available, how we get around the community and what amenities are available to enjoy.

We, as a community, need to ensure that the goals and objectives remain relevant in our OCP and we need you involved to do so. The district has launched picturesooke.ca to make it easier for the community to join the conversation. Visit the site, subscribe for updates, share your thoughts, and hear what other residents are saying.

From Feb. 26 to March 26, Picture Sooke will highlight three different growth scenarios. The district is looking to learn what you like and do not like about each. We want you to Picture Sooke with us. Please help spread the word and invite your friends and neighbours to participate.

Staying informed is one way for us to stay connected, especially while we continue to navigate COVID-19 and follow the provincial health orders. You may have already received your copy of The Sooke Spotlight. This print newsletter will be delivered to households and businesses in Sooke quarterly. Electronic newsletters are delivered monthly, and I will also continue to provide these Mayoral updates the first week of each month. To sign up for electronic mailing lists, please visit sooke.ca > online services > subscribe.

For residents who have limited computer access, please reach out to district staff by phoning 250-642-1634. They are happy to assist you with your queries and keep you informed.

•••

Maja Tait is the mayor of Sooke. Email mtait@sooke.ca.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CommunitySookeSooke council

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Grants will benefit community groups in Central Saanich

Just Posted

B.C.’s COVID-19 case count has declined so far in 2021, as highest-risk people receive vaccinations. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. extends COVID-19 gathering restrictions as infections slow down

New cases of variants of concern increasing, Dr. Henry says

Victoria police are looking for 43-year-old Rhett Dahl. His family hasn’t heard from him for 11 months, which they say is unusual. (Courtesy of VicPD)
Family worried for missing Victoria man after not hearing from him for 11 months

Victoria police looking for Rhett Dahl, 43

Mat Peters, left, Rob Peters and Ben Kenmare delivered three truckloads of furniture to the Pacheedaht First Nation between October and December. (Sooke Moving & Storage photo)
Sooke man delivers truckloads of free furniture to Pacheedaht First Nation

‘I don’t feel the need to make money in these situations,’ he says

Spectrum Community School has installed a new Alumni Athletic Hall of Fame, celebrating the school community and the athletic achievements of former students. (Courtesy of Spectrum Community School)
Saanich school installs ‘hall of fame’ for alumni athletes

NFL player, volleyball athletes, coaches inducted into Spectrum school display

Whiffen Spit Park during the summer months. Sooke is asking its residents how they want the district to grow in the next 10 years with their official community plan, set to open for submissions on March 5. (Jen Blyth photo)
Sooke asking for feedback on official community plan

Submissions open to public on March 5

West Shore RCMP released “dramatic footage” of the moment a fawn was rescued from a wrought-iron fence in Colwood. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)
VIDEO: West Shore crews rescue trapped fawn from fence

Mother watches nearby as young deer struggles frantically

A paramedic helping in the COVID-19 drive-thru testing centre holds a swab used for the COVID-19 test moments before conducting a test with it on Nov. 24. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
B.C. now has 28 cases of the U.K. and South African COVID-19 variants

Dr. Henry admits to being ‘very concerned’ after seeing the variant’s transmission speed worldwide

OPINION SIG
MAYOR’S MESSAGE: Sooke, a compassionate and growing community

Town respects differing views, exploring commonalities and building friendships

A supporter holds a poster of missing woman, Shaelene Bell, as family speaks with media at the end of McSween Road in Chilliwack on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Case of missing mom in Chilliwack not connected to investigations elsewhere: RCMP

‘No trend or corroborated information to support social media posts regarding the abduction of women’

A joint effort between local fishery officers, the Canadian Coast Guard and others resulted in the seizure of more than 300 illegal crab traps in Boundary Bay near White Rock this month. (Fisheries and Oceans Canada photo)
More than 300 illegal crab traps seized from B.C. waters near White Rock

Boundary Bay seizure a five-day operation that involved fisheries officers, Coast Guard hovercraft

A police robot approaches a pickup truck inside the grounds of Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Thursday, July 2, 2020. nbsp; THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Manitoba man who rammed Rideau Hall gates pleads guilty to 8 charges

Corey Hurren, a Manitoba military reservist and sausage-maker, faced 21 weapons charges

Christopher Plummer accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2017 Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on Sunday, March 12, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power
Canadian actor Christopher Plummer dies at 91

At 82 became the oldest Academy Award acting winner in history

The B.C. Ministry of Education expanded mask rules for public school students on Feb. 4. (Stock photo)
Vancouver Island teachers pushing for even stricter mask rules in schools

Teachers’ union rep says B.C. rules fall short of other provinces

Third-party delivery apps are making it tough for local businesses to find any profit during the COVID-19 Pandemic. (Skip The Dishes photo)
Province to seek legal action, review SkipTheDishes’ new ‘B.C. Fee’

Jobs minister Ravi Kahlon says B.C. acted to ensure restaurants aren’t ‘exploited during the pandemic’

Most Read