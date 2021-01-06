MLA REPORT: Working together to make better days a reality

Esquimalt-Metchosin MLA Mitzi Dean extends holiday greetings to constituents

Mitzi Dean at CoderGirl, a summer camp that encourages more young women to pursue STEM fields. (Courtesy of Province of British Columbia)

Mitzi Dean

MLA for Esquimalt-Metchosin

I want to thank the people of Esquimalt-Metchosin for putting their trust and confidence in me to serve a second term as their representative at the BC Legislature. I am honoured by the support, and my constituency office team is back doing the important work in our community.

COVID-19 has turned our worlds upside down, but we can see the beginning of the end with the arrival of the first batches of vaccine. Throughout this pandemic, British Columbians have followed guidance from public health officials to keep themselves and their loved ones safe. We need to keep our shoulders at the wheel and work together to make better days a reality, as quickly as possible, for everyone.

ALSO READ: Mitzi Dean declared in Esquimalt-Metchosin riding

To help British Columbians through this difficult time, we’ve introduced a range of measures. Earlier this month, we tabled legislation to establish the BC Recovery Benefit and Recovery Supplement. This benefit will provide $1,000 for families earning up to $125,000 and $500 for individuals earning up to $62,500. Families earning up to $175,000 and single people earning up to $87,500 will qualify for the benefit on a sliding scale.

Applications are being accepted online (starting Dec. 18) and by phone (starting Dec. 21). Visit gov.bc.ca/recoverybenefit or call 1 833 882-0020 toll-free, Monday to Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In addition to the recovery benefit, people receiving income and disability assistance and low-income seniors will automatically receive a $150 monthly supplement from January through March. The BC Recovery Benefit is just one of the supports we have put in place to help people, families and businesses as we build a recovery that works for everyone.

ALSO READ: Longtime family advocate will run for NDP in spring

The holidays can be a difficult and challenging time. Life isn’t always easy, but finding help can be. Online, visit bc211.ca or dial 2-1-1 to connect to programs and services in your community.

I want to take a moment to express my sincere gratitude to all of the health care and frontline workers who have been keeping us safe and nourished since this all began in March. They’ve gone above and beyond in so many ways, and I am grateful for their dedication and commitment. They are our unsung heroes, and we thank them from the bottom of our hearts.

This will be a holiday season unlike any of us have ever experienced. But we will get through it together by staying apart for just a little longer. Warmest greetings to you and your family and best wishes for a better and brighter 2021.

As always, if you have questions or need any assistance, please reach out. My office is currently open via phone and email. You can reach us at 250 952 5885 or by emailing Mitzi.Dean.MLA@leg.bc.ca.

Mitzi Dean is the MLA for Esquimalt-Metchosin.

