More discussion needed on park plan

Re: John Phillips park goes to negative vote (News, Aug. 12)

The size of the proposed Sooke Lions Club’s community centre and the activities associated with it will have short and long-term effects on what remains of John Phillips Memorial Park – the wetland at its core and the 83 species of birds and amphibians that live there.

Shouldn’t council invite a broader public discussion before it impacts the most extensive remaining parkland in the town core?

Unfortunately, council has adopted a process that limits any possibility of broader open discussion. Anyone objecting to the Lions club project or simply seeking more discussion must first obtain and fill out a hardcopy form and deliver it in person to Municipal Hall before Sept. 15. If less than 1,200 forms are not received by then, the issue is closed.

Considering the importance of this decision, council might like to take a deep breath and rethink the process, do a serious environmental study and encourage rather than limit public discussion.

Robert Majzels

Sooke



