OUR VIEW: Federal election sure to be called

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets people having lunch at a White Spot restaurant in Coquitlam, B.C., on July 8. Canadian party leaders are working worked their way around the country, in what some see as the proof they needed that a federal election is on its way. (Darryl Dyck - The Canadian Press)

The signs are already there, with leaders in campaign mode

You know there’s a federal election call coming soon because Prime Minister Justin Trudeau denies it.

Oh, we’re inclined to believe him when he says the buckets of money he’s just distributed in B.C. have nothing to do with a pending election call. Just a coincidence. Sure, and maybe we can sell him some SNC-Lavalin shares to see if he’s honourable.

The fact is there will be an election in the fall, probably in October. Most everyone can agree on that. The leaders are already going into election mode, led by Trudeau’s recent visit to the west, where his support in B.C. and Alberta is wavering more than other parts of the country.

He knows it, and the outpouring of cash for transit projects in the Lower Mainland might be just enough to sway a few voters by the time they go to the polls.

Coming out of the pandemic, this is an exciting time to assess where we’re at both in our local ridings and across Canada.

Many feel Trudeau has already been in office way too long. He’s been prime minister since Nov. 4, 2015, but it already seems like far more than coming up to six years.

Another term will put him beyond the time the U.S. allows a president to sit. But we don’t have a stipulation in this country, so Trudeau could remain there for a while if Canadians don’t find another alternative.

The Conservatives haven’t found a leader who knocks the socks off people, and Erin O’Toole seems no different. Jagmeet Singh comes across as a credible leader, but the NDP doesn’t have enough widespread power to hold office.

So that leads us back to Trudeau, who’s finally cut his hair and going about his boyish charismatic ways, probably to win the votes of younger females as a key to forming government again.

