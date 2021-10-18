Planet needs a break from backyard burning

LETTER SIG

Another weekend is upon us, and again the neighbourhood is full of smoke from backyard burning! I noticed that this smoke is being created from the debris leftover from a cut-down tree. I did contact the fire department, but no action so far.

The bylaw does state that this type of burning is prohibited until November. As a lowly tax-paying citizen, I would appreciate my tax dollars going to a fire department that responds to complaints, and I think it is beyond time that all burning is prohibited. Don’t you think the planet needs a break?

I know I do.

Linda Bessant

Sooke


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Letter to the Editor

Previous story
LETTER: Let stakeholders resolve logging dispute
Next story
Sooke councillors should consider resigning

Just Posted

(Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria man arrested after alleged indecent act near Sooke high school

RCMP are investigating a suspicious fire that gutted a vacant building in Sooke on Oct. 13. (Graeme Roy - The Canadian Press)
Sooke RCMP seek public’s help in fire investigation

Colin Spires, 50, was last seen in the Burnside-Gorge neighbourhood Sept. 26. (Courtesy VicPD)
MISSING: 50-year-old man last seen in Victoria’s Burnside-Gorge area

Lansdowne Middle School was one of four Greater Victoria schools added to Island Health’s COVID-19 exposure list over the weekend. (Google Streetview)
4 new Greater Victoria school exposures reported over weekend