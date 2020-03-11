(Black Press Media file photo)

POLL: Does concern over COVID-19 affect your spring travel plans?

As of Tuesday one Greater Victoria school let out early for spring break after a reported contact with the new coronavirus. School districts here and across the province are scrapping or delaying spring break travels.

The new strain of the coronavirus, dubbed COVID-19 by the World Health Organization Tuesday morning, has infected more than 46,000 people and killed at least 1,000. Most of the cases, both infections and deaths, are in mainland China and particularly in Wuhan and the surrounding Huabei province where the virus originated.

While no cases have been reported yet on Vancouver Island, B.C. was dealt it’s first related fatality this week when Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced a patient in a North Vancouver care home had died.

Does concern over COVID-19 affect your spring travel plans? Take our poll.


RELATED: B.C. records first COVID-19 death in Canada as province hits 32 cases

RELATED: Not a single case of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island

RELATED: No plans to set up coronavirus quarantine site in B.C. – for now: health officials

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER – Herring fisherman offers industry’s side of the debate

Just Posted

RCMP targetting distracted drivers

Rick Stiebel Sooke News Mirror Here’s a partnership to combat a problem… Continue reading

Trudeau promises $1 billion for COVID-19 research, resilience

Measures would make it easier for people to stay home if sick

COVID-19 interrupts long-running art show in Oak Bay

Victoria Sketch Club cancels art show at GNS

Saanich considers more cash for new Tripp Station youth bike park

Parks staff ask for extra $100,000 on top of current budget of $166,700

Central Saanich pushes for more regional planning

Coun. Niall Paltiel said the stars have aligned with all three municipalities updating their OCP

World Health Organization declares COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic

More than 100,000 people have been infected

‘We’re lucky to have him’: Canucks rookie Hughes putting together banner season

Quinn Hughes logged north of 25 minutes nine times in 2019-20

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of March 10

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Does concern over COVID-19 affect your spring travel plans?

As of Tuesday one Greater Victoria school let out early for spring… Continue reading

B.C. man rides the addiction roller coaster with relapses and recoveries

This is part two of a 2 part series chronicling Randy Dikun’s battle with drug and alcohol addiction.

B.C. teacher gets lifetime ban for sending sexual messages to Grade 7, 8 students

Taylor Arthur Attrill never allowed to be a teacher in B.C. again

Young B.C. family expected new puppy to arrive at airport, got scam instead

Surprise gift for kids turned into surprise theft from parents

COVID-19 concerns ‘spike’ in B.C. leading to ‘significant’ behaviour changes: poll

Insights West poll says 28 per cent of B.C. respondents ‘stocking up on home necessities’

Think before you buy or sell stocks amid COVID-19 market turmoil, B.C. professor urges

The stock market plunged and shot back up within 48 hours

Most Read