Puzzled and perplexed plumber

I saw a statement on the back of a plumbing truck that said, “A plumber you can trust.”

I’m a plumber and have worked in this community for years and consider myself trustworthy.

I’ve also recommended other plumbers in our community when my workload was to busy, who I consider trustworthy.

So, my problem is this, in hopes you can clarify it for me. If the statement is true and some plumbers can’t be trusted, then …

1. How do we know I’m telling the truth in my statement and I’m not trustworthy and the plumbers I recommend aren’t also.

2. If some plumbers aren’t trustworthy, how do we no that the statement on the truck is true and that person can be trusted.

Of coarse there’s the old rugby adage, “Never trust a person, who when left alone in a room with a tea cozy, doesn’t try it on.”

Ken Pungente

Otter Point

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
NDP bring improvements to Liberals’ response to COVID, says MP

Just Posted

Metchosin farm market adapts as more people buy local

Molly Buchanan of Parry Bay Farm Market says people should continue to support local farmers

Boat sinks during ‘suspicious fire’ on Gorge Waterway in Victoria

Police say it is unclear if there were injuries

United Way funding bolsters food programs for Victoria’s vulnerable seniors

United Way provides more than $70,000 to Beacon Community Services

VIDEO: Brief tornado touches down in North Saanich neighbourhood

Footage captures moment trampoline is lifted and dropped down the street

Bear attacks Rottweiler near Matheson Lake in Metchosin

Dog death prompts reminders to manage attractants, lock up garbage

Only British Columbians allowed to camp in provincial parks this summer amid COVID-19

The residency restriction matches similar initiatives by Alta. and Sask.

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Hope for ‘Cascadia’ tourism amid COVID-19 border restrictions

Washington, Yukon, Alaska reopening, B.C. hotels set to restart

B.C. traveller fined $1,000 for not following mandatory social-isolation rules

RCMP have had to follow up with more than 2,000 home visits to ensure COVID-19 law being followed

COVID-19: Province streamlines patio applications for B.C. restaurants, wineries, pubs

The goal is to get more businesses operating with patio spaces sooner, amid government’s reopening plan

UPDATED: COVID-19 deaths climb to 16 at Lower Mainland long-term care home

A COVID-19 outbreak in the dementia unit at Langley Lodge continues to claim lives

Island resident shares lotto win with best friend

The two will soon celebrate their $2-million win together from the BC/49 draw

B.C. senior caught smuggling 750 litres of liquid meth gets 3 years in U.S. prison

John Philip Stirling, 66, was caught near Oregon by Coast Guard officials in 2019

‘Proud to be in Canada’: Immigrant owners of vandalized Island business grateful for support

Parksville salon damaged twice within days

Most Read