Puzzled and perplexed plumber

I saw a statement on the back of a plumbing truck that said, “A plumber you can trust.”

I’m a plumber and have worked in this community for years and consider myself trustworthy.

I’ve also recommended other plumbers in our community when my workload was to busy, who I consider trustworthy.

So, my problem is this, in hopes you can clarify it for me. If the statement is true and some plumbers can’t be trusted, then …

1. How do we know I’m telling the truth in my statement and I’m not trustworthy and the plumbers I recommend aren’t also.

2. If some plumbers aren’t trustworthy, how do we no that the statement on the truck is true and that person can be trusted.

Of coarse there’s the old rugby adage, “Never trust a person, who when left alone in a room with a tea cozy, doesn’t try it on.”

Ken Pungente

Otter Point