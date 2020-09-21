We can’t afford to lose any trees

In these smoky days, our trees are the first defence against poor air quality, says a reader.

In the Sept. 17 edition, both the editorial and the Mayor’s Report focused on the issue of trees in our community. Both reiterated the need to protect and preserve the invaluable role that trees play in our lives.

I applaud both and would like to voice my concerns over a proposed property development at 2445 Otter Point Rd.

To make way for 14 duplexes, two hectares of heavily forested land will be clearcut. A random sample of the area estimates hundreds of trees 75 years and older, with perhaps as many as 100 trees being 110 to 120-years-old, being cut.

The area is also an animal corridor, with a fish-bearing stream near it and an organic farm that would all be adversely affected if this development is allowed to proceed.

In a Dec.13 Sooke News Mirror article, Sooke council’s concerns were heartfelt and showcased its focus on land use for cyclists, pedestrians, parks, and trails.

Zoning amendment gets rough ride through council

I hope those visions for the community will be upheld with the new OCP.

In these smoky days, our trees are the first defence against poor air quality. We can’t afford to lose any of them.

Doreen Barratt

Sooke


