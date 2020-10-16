Four candidates in the Langford-Juan de Fuca riding are hoping voters will write their name in the ballot when the provincial election takes place on Oct. 24. (Black Press Media file photo/BC NDP file photo)

B.C. VOTES 2020: Langford-Juan de Fuca candidates chase down votes

‘It’s tough trying to catch people’s attention online,’ says Green candidate Gord Baird

Kelly Darwin hasn’t been door knocking or canvassing for the Oct. 24 provincial election, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t gotten his name out to voters.

The Liberal candidate running in the Langford-Juan de Fuca riding has been Facebook Live events to get his platform on the table. Darwin says he hosts four livestreams a week with his co-host of West Shore Business Podcast, where business owners chat about their challenges and successes in the community.

Each Friday, Darwin cracks open a cold one for Have a Beer with the Candidate. They discuss their campaigning efforts and provide a recap of what happened in their lives that week.

With the days counting down, he believes he’s seeing enough traction and its been way to narrow his campaign focus.

READ MORE: ‘Political shenanigans’ propel Green candidate into action

Meanwhile, B.C. Green candidate Gord Baird, running in the same riding, has found that it’s been tough to amplify his message to social media.

“I’m usually sharp and edgy and it’s tough trying to capture people’s attention online,” said the 51-year-old in his second-term on Highlands council.

“I’ve been so focused on getting the campaign up and running in such a short amount of time that I have completely not been focusing on the publicity.”

Baird reinforces the idea that he doesn’t want to see one dominant party take hold after the provincial election. Instead, he wants to continue to see a collaborative efforts that pulls parties together – something he believes the snap election has uprooted.

ALSO READ: UVic student adds name to provincial election ballot for third time

While Darwin and Baird have eased off on the door-knocking approach due to the pandemic, Tyson Strandlund from the Communist Party of B.C., has taken to the streets.

The 28-year-old says he’s been able to meet a variety of community members, mostly younger people, who share his values and see potential in his platform. He pointed out that he and his volunteers make sure to wear masks and maintain social distance when speaking to voters.

Though he wasn’t able to get lawn signs up in time for the election, he’s making an effort to focus on a couple of upcoming events. He’ll be a part of a socially distanced meet and greet with his four Communist party candidates on Friday (Oct. 16) in Victoria and will take part in a live webinar with the same group of people on Monday (Oct. 19).

Both B.C. Greens’ Baird and Communist Party’s Strandlund will be voting on the day of the election, while B.C. Liberal’s Darwin has already submitted his vote by mail-in ballot.

Black Press Media reached out to incumbent B.C. NDP leader John Horgan for comment.

RELATED: West Shore business owner, podcaster running in election under B.C. Liberal flag

 

