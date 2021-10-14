Aiden Grew retains crown for fourth time race up Mount Douglas

Elaine Klima and Aiden Grew were the winners of the Oct. 8 race up Mount Douglas. (Photo courtesy of Tom Turnbull)

Lambrick Park students vie to be Monarchs of the Hill, formerly King and Queen of the Hill

The name may be new, but the champ is still the same.

Lambrick Park School hosted its annual race up Mount Douglas for its 27th year in a row. And for the fourth year in a row, Aiden Grew was the first to reach the top.

Each year, alumni, students, and staff race to the top of Mount Douglas in what is now called Monarchs of the Hill, formerly known as the King and Queen of the Hill.

“We’re changing the name to include everybody,” said Tom Turnbull, former teacher and creator of the event. He retired from the school last year but still helps organizing the event and coaching track and field at the school.

“It’s a start-of-the-year event that helps with a sense of spirit and helps us to discover good runners who we might not have known about otherwise.”

The 1,500-metre run is quite gruelling and steep, said the 17-year-old Grew, who set a new record of six minutes and 41 seconds.

“It’s been really fun seeing how much I can progress in a year,” said Grew, who beat the record he set last year.

Elaine Klima was the first female to reach the top.

Grew said he plans to apply for scholarships when he graduates high school with aspirations to run track or play soccer at the university level.

He encourages anyone who wants to participate to join the race next year because of the fun atmosphere and to show their school spirit.

