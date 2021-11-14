Canada’s women’s rugby team loses 51-12 to England

England, ranked first in the world, are likely World Cup rivals for Canada, ranked third

Despite a tight first-half, Canada’s women’s 15s team fell off toward the end in their game against World Cup rivals England, losing 51-12 on Sunday.

Currently ranked number three in the world, going against the best team in the world, according to World Rugby’s rankings, this game was a chance for Canada to prove their mettle.

Despite falling behind early, Canada was able to keep it close in the first forty minutes of the game. Westshore RFC player Paige Farries was able to score a try, which inclusive conversion, gave Canada a lead of 7-5. But it didn’t last long, with England scoring another try and a penalty to stretch the score out to 15-7 before Canada replied with a try to make the score 15-12.

But those were the last points Canada would score in the game, as England put up 36 unanswered points, 31 in the second half, to win the game 51-12.

“This test match gave us an opportunity to view where our strengths are as a team,” said Canadian head coach Sandro Fiorino. “There are obviously areas we can identify moving forward to close the gap on the top teams over the next nine months, so that we can get the performance we are looking for at the upcoming 2022 World Cup.”

Canada’s Senior Women’s 15s squad next head to Wales to conclude their Fall Tour on November 21.

Canada won both their previous games this fall, beating the USA twice in a double-header.

